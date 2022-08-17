Wednesday, August 17, 2022
     
BTS RM, J-Hope go crazy dancing at Billie Eilish's concert in Seoul; photos & videos of 'Bad guys' go viral

BTS RM, J-Hope at Billie Eilish's concert in Seoul: The dynamic energy of 'Bad Guys' translated incredibly well into the concert, spurring the inspired K-pop stars to sing along with Eilish effortlessly. Watch viral videos here.

Vaishali Jain Written By: Vaishali Jain New Delhi Published on: August 17, 2022 7:41 IST
BTS RM, J-Hope at Billie Eilish concert in Seoul
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RKIVE; TWITTER/MIN_CONCI BTS RM, J-Hope at Billie Eilish concert in Seoul

BTS RM and J-Hope had a blast as they attended American singer Billie Eilish's concert in Seoul. The excited Korean stars were seen jumping, banging their heads and dancing as Billie Eilish took over the stage with her popular numbers. Photos and videos of them enjoying the gig have gone viral on social media. The dynamic energy of 'Bad Guys' translated incredibly well into the concert, spurring the inspired BTS stars to sing along with Eilish effortlessly. Both Kim Namjoon and Jung Ho-seok shared glimpses of their fun night on their Instagram Stories. 

The series of photos posted by RM feature Billie, J-hope and American songwriter and singer Finneas. BTS leader also shared a similar pic of the four in monochrome. RM also shared with fans a screengrab of a Billie as she performed on the stage. Whereas the last of the lot had RM showing off his concert band on his wrist. “Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever, The World Tour,” the text on the band reads.

For the caption, RM borrowed the title of Billie Ellish's popular track, 'Bad Guys'. Take a look at the pics here:

For their concert day, J-Hope, who most recently headlined Chicago's Lollapalooza opted for a rather casual look. He wore an orange t-shirt with washed denim shorts and not to miss was his cute green beanie. RM, on the other hand, looked dapper as usual in his white T-shirt and denim. Keeping in mind the COVID protocols, the celebrities were seen wearing their masks.

BTS ARMY absolutely love RM and J-Hope enjoying to the fullest at the concert. They shared multiple videos of them from the concert on social media. Watch viral videos here:

Meanwhile, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, & Jungkook will be returning together for Run BTS. The reality web series follows the BTS stars as they play games and participate in a variety of activities that require them to complete challenges. 

Run BTS 2022 Special Episode will be premiering on August 16 at 11:00 PM KST (Korean Standard Time). This means that ARMY in India can watch it at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

 

