OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend (Aug 19): She Hulk to The Next 365 Days & more

OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend (Aug 19): the third week of August has some exciting movies and web shows releasing on OTT platforms Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Voot select and others. While the MCU fans are set for a treat with She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, House Of Dragon is ready to entice the Game of Thrones fans. On the other hand, the third film in the 365 Days series - The Next 365 Days- is also releasing on Netflix this weekend. So, know all the details about what is releasing on OTT and where then make a playlist and binge watch!

The Next 365 Days

After two successful movies in the 365 Days franchise, the third instalment titled The Next 365 Days is releasing on Netflix this weekend. In the last film, laura was shot and Massimo thought he has lost the love of his life. However, she returns, but she is not the same. Will the duo be able to face all the hurdles in the mafia war or will they walk their own ways?

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – August 19, 2022

Directed by: Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes

Language: English

House of Dragon

All the Game of Thrones fans- get ready! House of Dragon is finally releasing on OTT. The show is a prequel to Game of Thrones and is based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood". The series will give insight on how the reign of House Targaryen began 200 years ago. It stars Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Rhys Ifans in important roles.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date – August 21, 2022

Directed by: Miguel Sapochnik

Language: English

She Hulk: Attorney At Law

Another Marvel outing She-Hulk: attorney At Law has increased the excitement of the MCU fans. In the show, Tatiana Maslany has played Jennifer Walters, a 30-something attorney who is living a complicated life. You wouldn't want to miss this sassy Attorney at Law. And of course, there's Mark Ruffalo as Hulk and many Marvel easter eggs and cameos.

Also Read: She-Hulk Review: Tatiana Maslany isn't weighed down by MCU & turns out to be formidable Attorney at Law

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date – August 17, 2022

Directed by: Kat Coiro

Language: English

Tamil Rockerz

This crime drama, Tamil Rockerz, is based on piracy. The show highlights the threat that the infamous pirate website, Tamil Rockerz poses to the film industry. It stars Arun Vijay in the lead role and Vani Bhojan, Iswarya Menon, and others in pivotal roles.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date – August 19, 2022

Directed by: Arivazhagan

Language: Tamil

Duranga

Starring Drashti Dhami, Rajesh Khattar, Divya Sheth, Gulshan Devaiah and others, Duranga is a thriller that is releasing on Zee5. It is a remake of the popular Korean drama Flower of Evil, starring Lee Jun-ki and Moon Chae-won. The nine-part series shows how Ira finds out the reality of her husband Sammit while solving a murder mystery.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – August 19, 2022

Directed by: Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan

Language: Hindi

Homemade Love Story

This weekend also has South Korean family drama Homemade Love Story releasing on Netflix. The show stars Jin Ki-joo and Lee Jang-woo. It shows how the architect son of a rich businessman falls in love with an interior designer at a house remodelling site.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – August 19, 2022

Directed by: Hong Seok-ku

Language: Korean

So, what are you planning to watch this weekend?

