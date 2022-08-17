HIT- The First Case on Netflix: Know streaming details and who can watch Rajkummar Rao's thriller film

Rajkummar Rao-starrer “HIT – The First Case” will be available for streaming on Netflix soon, the streamer announced Wednesday. The mystery thriller, a Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name, released in theatres on July 15.
“HIT”, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, narrates the story of a cop (Rao) who is on the trail of a missing woman. The streaming platform shared the news about the premiere of “HIT” on its official Instagram handle.
“Every case is full of twists and turns, but some pack a harder punch than others. #HIT is coming soon on Netflix! #HITTheFirstCase @rajkummar_rao @sanyamalhotra_ @saileshkolanu @tseries. official,” read the caption.
“HIT - The First Case" is directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who had also helmed the original film.
Read: Better Call Saul concludes after 6 seasons, emotional fans miss the show already | REACTIONS
Also starring Sanya Malhotra, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.
Read: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas are not 'good match', Sima Taparia advises client on Indian Matchmaking 2