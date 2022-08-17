HIT- The First Case on Netflix: Know streaming details and who can watch Rajkummar Rao's thriller film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMAR_RAO HIT- The First Case is all set to stream on Netflix

Rajkummar Rao-starrer “HIT – The First Case” will be available for streaming on Netflix soon, the streamer announced Wednesday. The mystery thriller, a Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name, released in theatres on July 15.

“HIT”, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, narrates the story of a cop (Rao) who is on the trail of a missing woman. The streaming platform shared the news about the premiere of “HIT” on its official Instagram handle.

“Every case is full of twists and turns, but some pack a harder punch than others. #HIT is coming soon on Netflix! #HITTheFirstCase @rajkummar_rao @sanyamalhotra_ @saileshkolanu @tseries. official,” read the caption.

“HIT - The First Case" is directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who had also helmed the original film.

Also starring Sanya Malhotra, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

