She-Hulk Review: Tatiana Maslany isn't weighed down by MCU & turns out to be formidable Attorney at Law

Still from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Photo:TWITTER/ELIJAH BOXHILL Movie Name: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: Aug 18, 2022

Aug 18, 2022 Director: Kat Coiro

Genre: Superhero web series

She-Hulk Review: It has been so long that a Marvel outing has made one laugh out loud and appreciate the story at the same time. She-Hulk is sassy, sarcastic, intelligent and ambitious. She doesn't settle for less and she won't bow down just because she became a superhero by accident. Of course, that wasn't her choice but then she has to live with it. Does she accept it overnight? Of course, no. Bruce Banner because of whom this chaos happened has to give her some 'Hulk' tips. He shares his notes with her, teaches her a trick or two and also pretends to respect the fact that she wants to lead a normal life.

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters is so comfortable with the character, that there's hardly anyone else you can imagine playing the character. Also, her camaraderie with Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner is commendable. The two gel up so well. Just like Rocket Racoon and Star Lord. Also, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos is the best friend everyone needs in their lives.

Initially, when the trailer of the show was released, there were so many comparisons and trolling bashing the show for poor CGI. Well, honesty, it doesn't live up to the standards Marvel has set not only with his films but also with his series like Loki. Yet, the story is strong enough that you can't help but enjoy this origin series. The show runs at such a quick pace that there's hardly a moment of silence or leeway for the viewer to go and pick up that meal from the microwave. If you do, you will miss some action.

This superhero finds peace with her situation. She wanted to be a powerful and anonymous lawyer but when she was not able to get the latter, she accepted fame as it came. In the first four episodes, She-Hulk doesn't try to be preachy and asks its audience to differentiate between black and white. It simply shows them how a day in the life of a new superhero is going by. Like a usual woman, she is struggling with her boss, is trying to date a rationally attractive man and is later telling all about it to her best friend. Relatable at its best. More to those who are not typical Marvel nerds.

Like a curious fan, she wants to know about Captain America's sex life and is as oblivious to Soccersor Supreme as anyone who hasn't watched Doctor Strange would be. Does that make her any less cool? The answer is no. Because she has ways to keep one invested. Avoiding any drama or making things complicated by adding truck loads of unnecessary humour, She-Hulk balances itself pretty well.

Marvel hasn't been at its best since Avengers: Endgame. The outburst of films and series with Phase 4 has definitely exposed the audience to a variety of content but MCU fans won't be satisfied with anything less. Probably that is why films like Black Widow, Thor 4 and Doctor Strange 2 received a mild response. On the contrary, multiple series have been able to find new audiences and space. Marvel's experiments with WandaVision, Loki and most recently Ms Marvel have been lauded. The list will be topped by She-Hulk.