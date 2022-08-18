Koffee With Karan 7 Twitter Reactions: Punjabi-Munde Vicky Kaushal & Sidharth Malhotra impress fans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VICKYKAUSHALFAN Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra

Koffee With Karan 7 Twitter Reactions: Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra graced the latest 'Punjabi-Munde' edition episode of Karan Johar's celebrity chat show. They revealed some interesting details about their love lives. Kaushal, who is married to Katrina Kaif talked about his wedding and life after. On the other hand, Karan tried his best to make Sidharth confess that he's dating Kiara Advani. But the actor did not waver. He even showed him some video snippets of Kiara's appearance on the show with Shahid Kapoor where she spoke about the same.

Without letting his guard down, Sidharth said that he manifests that he has a bright future. To this Karan adds, "with Kiara Advani". He also asked him if marriage was on the cards. Needless to say, the fans loved watching Vicky and Sidharth on KJo's show. As KJo and Vicky teased Sidharth with Kiara Advani's name, Sid-Kiara fans were in awe of Shershaah actor's reactions. A user said, "Vicky purposely called Kiara to tease Sid and she heard that sid is having no network so she herself called Sid. So cute of them" ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 7 Highlights: Sidharth's coy on dating Kiara, Vicky's wedding confession about Katrina

Sidharth and Vicky had a neck-to-neck competition in the rapid-fire round. Vicky won by just 1%. Their answers were super amazing and fun. Vicky revealed that the Khan he wants to work with is Kareena Kapoor Khan, whereas, Sidharth revealed that the weirdest place he's had sex was, changing room. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal opens up on memes about his super secret wedding to Katrina Kaif

'Koffee With Karan Season 7' premieres new episodes every Thursday at 12 am on Disney+ Hotstar.

