Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 7 Highlights: Sidharth's coy on dating Kiara, Vicky's wedding confession about Katrina

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 7

Koffee With Karan S7 ep 7 Highlights: 'Punjabi-Munde' Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra aced the latest Koffee with Karan episode. The Bollywood stars were coy about their relationship and Karan Johar had a tough time making them spill some beans about their relationships. Unlike the other KWKS7 episodes, Vicky and Sidharth wanted to talk more about themselves as actors and their Bollywood journeys. But KJo being KJo, he did manage to get some piping revelations about their dating life and details of Vicky-Katrina's wedding. Here are the highlights:

Everything Vicky Kaushal said about Katrina Kaif and their wedding

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal talked about his wedding and life after his marriage with Katrina Kaif on Karan's show. In the episode, Karan asked Vicky how it feels to be married to Katrina Kaif. In response to the question, Vicky revealed, "It actually does feel great. I really truly do feel settled. It's a very beautiful feeling to kind of have that companion. And I just feel truly lucky to just find that in her - life partner. She is a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and the most compassionate person I have ever come across." He further went on saying,"I really learn from her a lot and she really grounds me. She is like a mirror to me. She would state out hard facts which I need to know and hear. And you always need that person with you. I truly feel fortunate to have her as my life partner."

Recalling events from the wedding, the star also shared how amidst the fanfare of their dream-like wedding, memes and funny tweets that were widely shared did not escape his attention,"We had a blast reading those messages. Some of the most random things were being said...Something about drones being shot down." Vicky added. From drones being used for security to Vicky making a helicopter entry. The bizarreness of this random news and even that of 'drones being shot down' at the wedding only motivated the groom to say one thing.

Sidharth Malhotra manifests bright future (with Kiara Advani)

Karan tried his best to make Sidharth confess that he's dating Kiara. But the actor did not waver. He even showed him some video snippets of Kiara's appearance on the show with Shahid Kapoor where she speaks about the same. Without letting his guard down, Sidharth said that he manifests that he has a bright future. To this Karan adds, "with Kiara Advani". He also asked him if marriage was on the cards.

Vicky was surprised to know Katrina knew his name

In the previous season of 'Koffee With Karan', actor Katrina Kaif stated, that she might look good with Vicky Kaushal, in response to it, the 'Bhoot: Part 1' actor gave a surprising reaction when he arrived at the Koffee couch with actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor was surprised to know that Katrina even knew his name. KJo further asked the 'URI' star if he had ever imagined that he would marry Katrina one day, Vicky further went and answered, "Whatever happened last season on this couch--it was really my moment to know that she knows about me. We had never met before that." He later revealed that they first met at Zoya Akhtar's house after the show. They hadn't met and spoken to each other before Katrina's comment on Koffee With Karan.

As they say, the rest is history. Vicky and Katrina after being in a secret relationship for quite a long time tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan.

A neck to neck rapid fire round

Sidharth and Vicky had a neck-to-neck competition in the rapid-fire round. Vicky won by just 1%. Their answers were super amazing and fun. Vicky revealed that the Khan he wants to work with is Kareena Kapoor Khan, whereas, Sidharth revealed that the weirdest place he's had sex was changing room.

'Koffee With Karan Season 7' premieres new episodes every Thursday at 12 am on Disney+ Hotstar.

Latest Web Series News