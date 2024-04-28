Fact Check: Did Atishi ask people to 'vote for goons' to defeat PM Modi in Lok Sabha elections 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of viral video of Atishi

India TV Fact Check: A video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi is going viral on social media with claims that the Delhi minister is asking people to 'vote for goons or thugs' to defeat BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. However, our investigation has revealed that the viral video has no connection with the ongoing general elections.

What is going viral?

Several social media users shared a video of Delhi Education Minister Atishi on social media in which she can be heard saying that people should not hesitate to vote for goons or thugs to defeat the BJP.

A Facebook user sharing a video wrote the caption, "#Shocking. The real face of Kejriwal's protégé Atishi Marlena who promised to fight against thugs and goons and change the system. Here she unhesitatingly asks people to close their eyes and vote for thugs and goons because BJP must be defeated at all cost."

Image Source : SCREENSHOT This post is going viral

"If you have to vote for a goon, then vote for the goon because you have to defeat Modi - Atishi Marlena and she came to change politics," said another user while sharing the video.

India TV did investigation

India TV's Fact Check team conducted thorough research to validate the claim. We took a screenshot of the video and used Google Lens to conduct a search, which yielded several results. Among them, we discovered an old video shared by Okhla Times on its YouTube channel five years ago. The was uploaded on 19 April 2019, which mentioned that Atishi Marlena, who was a Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi for the 2019 polls, was speaking at Tikona Park.

Image Source : SCREENSHOT Original clip of Atishi

Actually, this video is from the time of the Lok Sabha elections of 2019. In this, Atishi had said, "In Uttar Pradesh, only the BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) and SP (Samajwadi Party) coalition can defeat the BJP, nobody else can defeat them. So if we are UP voters, what should we have done? We should give our vote to the SP-BSP coalition, regardless of how their candidate is. I was speaking to an acquaintance of mine from Uttar Pradesh, and he told me that the candidate from our area is a goon, so what should we do? I said blindly vote for the coalition because this is an election where it is necessary to defeat the BJP."

In such circumstances, it is evident that an old video of AAP leader Atishi has been circulated on social media, falsely linked to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

What came out in fact check?

Conclusively, India TV's fact-checking has debunked the viral claim suggesting that Atishi urged people to vote for goons to defeat the BJP. An old video of AAP leader Atishi is being circulated on social media, with users falsely linking it to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

