Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office collection: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's film finds it hard to sustain

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office collection: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's film is having a hard time at the ticket window. The numbers are dropping by the day as Forrest Gump remake isn't able to lure the audience to the theaters. The film is finding it hard to collect over Rs 50 cr even a week after its release. The Bollywood film had hit the big screen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan with the added benefit of the Independence Day holiday, however, it couldn't bring the numbers at the box office.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report

"Laal Singh Chaddha crashed out on Tuesday as it collected in the 2 crore nett range which takes the six day business of the film to around 48 crore nett," a report in Box Office India states. "The film will now be looking at an extended first week of 53-54 crore nett. There is a holiday for Janmashtami on Thursday but with collections down to such low levels the boost will be very limited.," the report added.

Laal Singh Chaddha "a faithful adaptation of Hollywood classic"

'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is a remake of the iconic Hollywood film 'Forest Gump', got a thumbs up from The Academy. The official Twitter account of The Academy, which recognises excellence in the motion picture arts and sciences, shared a video compilation of snippets from 'Forest Gump' and the Aamir Khan-starrer. A tweet from The Academy called the Bollywood film a "faithful Indian adaptation".

"Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth's sweeping story of a man who changes the world with kindness receives a faithful Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' feat. Aamir Khan in the role made famous by Tom Hanks," read the tweet.

The Academy's twitter handle also mention the number of Oscars nominations 'Forest Gump' had. "1994's 'Forrest Gump' was nominated for 13 Oscars including six wins for: ac Best Actor (Tom Hanks) ac Directing (Robert Zemeckis) ac Film Editing (Arthur Schmidt) ac Best Picture (Wendy Finerman, Steve Tisch and Steve Starkey, Producers) ac Adapted Screenplay (Eric Roth)".

About Laal Singh Chaddha

The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincides with the many iconic events from Indian history. The movie also features Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances. Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu.

Don't miss these:

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 7 Highlights: Sidharth's coy on dating Kiara, Vicky makes wedding confession

She-Hulk Review: Tatiana Maslany isn't weighed down by MCU & turns out to be formidable Attorney at Law

Latest Bollywood News