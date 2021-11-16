Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa wedding: Video of couple dancing to 'jumma chumma' goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PATRALEKHAA Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa

After dating each other for over a decade, Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are now a married couple. The two lovebirds tied the knot in Chandigarh on Monday and shared their first wedding pictures with heartfelt captions. Fans have been eyeing every detail of their marriage. From their viral engagement video to wedding pictures, Mr and Mrs Rao have taken the Internet by storm. At the same time, a video of the couple dancing to 'jumma chumma' has also gone viral on social media.

In the video, the now married couple can be seen dancing their hearts out. The old video is reportedly from a celebratory event from the past. Take a look at Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's viral video:

For the unversed, the couple, who got engaged on Saturday, exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh. For the ceremony, Rao, 37, dressed in ace couturier Sabyasachi's ivory ethnic wear with badhgala jacket while Patralekhaa wore a red saree from the designer.

Rao took to Instagram and posted pictures from the wedding. "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever and beyond," his post read.

Patralekhaa also shared photographs from the ceremony on her Instagram page. "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate. My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever," the 32-year-old wrote.

The couple was congratulated by several of their industry colleagues, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, Dia Mirza, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane among others.

The couple has been in a relationship for 11 years. The duo has featured together in filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s 2014 film “Citylights” and ALTBalaji series “Bose: Dead/Alive”.