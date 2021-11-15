Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa wedding: Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor & others shower love

Bollywood's lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are finally married now. They tied the knot in Chandigarh on Monday (November 15). The couple took to Instagram and shared pictures from their wedding day. Several celebraties including Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, Mouni Roy, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza showered the newly wed couple with their blessings.

Patralekhaa penned sweet note as she shared some breathtakingly beautiful pictures of the D-day. She wrote, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever..."

Taking to the comments section actress Priyanka Chopra said, "Omgeeee you guys are stunning! Congratulations. She also dropped her heartfelt comment on Rajkummar's post where she wrote, "I’m not crying you are crying! Congratulations. wohoooo." Taapsee Pannu wrote, “You both make ‘me at for each other’ feel actually real ! Congratulations.” Aparshakti Khurana wrote, “Congratulationssss. This is so so so special. Sorry couldn’t make it. See you guys very very sooon.” Bhumi Pednekar said, "My hearts melting. You both are love."

Dia Mirza wrote, "Congratulations. love love and more love always." Anila Kapoor also shared congratulatory wishes, "Congratulations my friends .. wish I could be there in Chandigarh to celebrate ..see you’ll soon as mr and Mrs Rajkumar Patralekha when back in mumbai .." Sonam Kapoor said, "Love you guys."

Sharing photos from the wedding, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond”

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got engaged on Saturday (November 13) at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh. They never fail to shower love on each other. They are often seen dedicating social media posts for each other and penning down their feelings in the most beautiful ways. For those unversed, the actor saw her in an advertisement and hoped that he would meet her. A month later, the two met and fell in love.

Talking bout their meeting, Patralekhaa told Humans Of Bombay, "I saw him for the first time on-screen when I watched LSD (Love Sex Aur Dhokha). I thought that the weird guy he played in the film was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later, that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, 'I'm going to marry her'. It was so ironic."

The couple has worked together in 2014 release Hansal Mehta's film Citylights and web show Bose: Dead/Alive.