Rajkummar Rao, fiancé Patralekhaa's wedding card gets leaked ahead of wedding

Rajkummar Rao and lady love Patralekhaa are all set to tie the knot today in Chandigarh. While the fans of the couple are all excited, pictures of their wedding card have gone viral on the internet. The intimate-themed card reveals the date and venue of their big day. It is indigo in colour and features chandeliers, lotuses and a monument. The invite has been sent from the bride's side and has been shared by one of their fan pages. The text on the same reads, "Rao family and Paul family invite you for the wedding of Patralekhaa (Daughter of Ajit Paul and Papri Paul) with Rajkummar (Son of Kamlesh Yadav and Satyaprakash Yadav) Monday 15th Nov ‘21 Oberoi Sukhvilas Chandigarh."

Have a look at the same here:

Just yesterday, video from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's engagement ceremony went viral on the internet. The adorable clip captured the actor going down on his knees to propose his fiance after which she did the same. The two exchanged rings with Ed Sheeran's song Perfect playing in the backdrop. For those unversed, their intimate engagement took place at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh.

The 'Stree' actor and his lady were seen twinning in white. On one hand where Rajkummar chose a white kurta with matching sneakers, Patralekhaa, on the other opted for a white and silver slit gown with a long trail.

Speaking about their beautiful love story, the two 'Newton' actor saw Patralekhaa in an advertisement and hoped they met in real life. Speaking about their meeting, the actress told Humans Of Bombay, "I saw him for the first time on-screen when I watched LSD (Love Sex Aur Dhokha). I thought that the weird guy he played in the film was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later, that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, 'I'm going to marry her'. It was so ironic."

The two of them have even worked together in 2014 release Hansal Mehta's film Citylights and web show Bose: Dead/Alive.