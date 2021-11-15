Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao ties the knot with Patralekhaa; see dreamy wedding pictures

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa on Monday (November 15). After dating for more than a decade now, the couple exchanged vows in New Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort. The couple had a traditional Hindu wedding and they looked stunning together. While Rajkummar chose to wear a beige sherwani, Patralekhaa wore a beautiful red lehenga. The couple's wedding pictures are indeed straight out of a fairytale and are sure to melt your hearts.

Check them out here:

Sharing photos from the wedding, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond”

Patralekhaa too shared a post. It read, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate…My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever…@rajkummar_rao.”

Just yesterday, video from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's engagement ceremony went viral on the internet. The adorable clip captured the actor going down on his knees to propose his fiance after which she did the same. The two exchanged rings with Ed Sheeran's song Perfect playing in the backdrop. For those unversed, their intimate engagement took place at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh.

The 'Stree' actor and his lady were seen twinning in white. On one hand where Rajkummar chose a white kurta with matching sneakers, Patralekhaa, on the other opted for a white and silver slit gown with a long trail.

The couple has never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. On Rajkummar’s birthday, Patralekhaa wrote a long note for the actor expressing her love for him.

She wrote, “11 years of knowing you and honestly there hasn’t been a dull moment in my relationship with you ever since. We’ve had our “moments,” some of which can serve as lovely anecdotes at dull parties, some of which that have filled me with gratitude and some that have shaped the way I look at art and life. We disagree on politics, but that’s okay, I guess. We agree on a lot of other things which I love, but perhaps the most sobering realisation for me has been to stand witness to your empathetic tendencies."

"A motormouth like me just doesn’t stop and when I have expressed or express grief, I have seen you feel it too. I have seen it in your eyes and by the way your demeanour changes. Your animal status just goes down. When I express joy, I see the happiness in your eyes and, bro, does your animal status go high. You become so childlike. I thank your soul for that empathy and I thank the Gods and your stars for allowing the cameras to capture that. I thank God for giving me the opportunity to witness genius at home.”

The two of them have even worked together in 2014 release Hansal Mehta's film Citylights and web show Bose: Dead/Alive.

On the work front, Rajkummar made his debut in the Bollywood industry with Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. Apart from this, he has worked in films like Kai Po Che!, CityLights, Shahid, Omerta, Stree and Aligarh. His very recent appearance was opposite Kriti Sanon in Hum Do Humare Do which released on Disney Plus Hotstar.