Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao gets down on his knees to propose Patralekhaa, see FIRST pics of their wedding celebration

Bollywood lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are giving us some serious couple goals! After dating each other for over a decade, the two are all set to tie the knot in Chandigarh. Their pre-wedding festivities began with an intimate celebration on Saturday. Reportedly, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's big fat wedding will take place on November 14. Now, the first pictures and a super awwdorable video of the actor getting down on his knees to propose his ladylove has surfaced online. The bride and groom-to-be dressed in all-white for the celebration as they were surrounded by their friends and family.

To exchange the engagement rings, Rajkummar got down on his knees and Patralekhaa's priceless reaction is making waves on internet. The bride-to-be said 'YES'. Patralekhaa too got down on her knees to complete the ring ceremony. The two then danced together as the guests cheered for them. Actor Saqib Saleem, filmmaker Farah Khan were among those who attended the celebrations.

Take a look:

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa never fail to shower love on each other. They are often seen dedicating social media posts for each other and penning down their feelings in the most beautiful ways. For those unversed, the two have been together for over eight years now. The actor saw her in an advertisement and hoped that he would meet her. A month later, the two met and fell in love.

Talking bout their meeting, Patralekhaa told Humans Of Bombay, "I saw him for the first time on-screen when I watched LSD (Love Sex Aur Dhokha). I thought that the weird guy he played in the film was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later, that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, 'I'm going to marry her'. It was so ironic."

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have shared screen space in Hansal Mehta’s 2014 film Citylights.

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao has finished working on 'Badhaai Do' and wrapped Vasan Bala's 'Monica, O My Darling'. He is currently shooting for 'Hit: The First Case', starring Sanya Malhotra. Also, he has announced filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's next film titled 'Bheed.' The actor has 'Hum Do Humare Do' in his kitty.