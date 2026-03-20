Bharti Singh, Harssh Limbachiyaa finally reveal second son's face: 'Yeh hai humara Kaju'

New Delhi:

Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa welcomed their second child, whom they lovingly call 'Kaju', on December 19, 2025. On Friday, March 20, the comedian took to Instagram and revealed her son's face to the world, in beautiful photos from a shoot with her family. Seen yet?

Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa reveal baby's face

Bharti and Harssh looked beautiful in the first photos from their family photoshoot. The family wore blue and revealed their little boy's face. They mentioned his name, yet again: Yashveer, whom they fondly call Kaju. "Yeh Hai Humara Kaju (Yashveer)", they wrote in the caption. Take a look at the photos here:

In the comment box, Malaika Arora commented with a red heart emoji, Taskaree actress Amruta Khanvilkar wrote "Awwww love n blessings", The Kashmir Files actor Darshan Kumaar posted multiple red heart emojis. Fans wrote, "Deva kitne sunder lag rahe ho aap sab...kisi ki nazar na lage", "Touchwood didi bahut achha lga aap ki family complete ho gyi", "Perfect and my favourite family", and others.

When Bharti Singh dealt with postpartum struggles

Days after welcoming her baby boy, Bharti shared a vlog, where she revealed that she had been crying inconsolably without any reason. She was heard saying, "Main abhi ro ke uthi hun, pata nahi kis baat ka rona aayi jaa raa hai mujhe samajh nahi aarahi. Bethe bethe rona nikal raha hai, kis baat pe rona nikal raha hai samajh hi nahi aarahi. Sab kuch sahi hai ghar mein, kaam kaaj waale log bhi bahut hai, har cheez ke liye banda hai ghar mein [I have just stopped crying, and I do not know why I feel like crying. I do not understand it at all. Tears start flowing while I am just sitting, and I do not even know the reason. Everything is fine at home, there are plenty of people to help with work, and there is support for everything]."

She added, “Mujhe khudh samajh nahi aaraha mujhe kyun rona aaraha hai, mere saath kya ho raha hai yaar. Bhagwan ne itni khushiyan di hai, yeh postpartum effect kya hota hai? Kyun [I do not understand why I am crying or what is happening to me. God has given me so much happiness, so what is this postpartum effect? Why does it happen]?"

Later in the clip, Bharti Singh shared her disappointment about not being able to travel like others. She broke down in tears, and Harssh, being the caring husband he is, hugged her and tried to comfort her. He even cracked a few jokes to cheer her up.

Also read: Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcome baby boy after comedian's medical emergency: Report