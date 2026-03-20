Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery hit by drone attacks as Iran targets energy sites in gulf countries

Kuwait City:

Kuwait's state oil firm KPC on Friday said its Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery was hit by multiple drone attacks, causing massive fire in some units, with no initial casualties reported, the state news agency said. The refinery had been hit Thursday, sparking fires. Soon after receiving information about the attack, firefighters responded immediately, with several units shut down as a precaution to ensure workers' safety.

Know all about Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery

The Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery (MAA) is Kuwait's largest and oldest operational oil refinery, located approximately 45 kilometres south of Kuwait City along the Arabian Gulf coast. The MAA is a critical component of Kuwait’s $16 billion Clean Fuels Project, which upgraded the facility to produce high-value, ultra-low-sulfur products that meet international environmental standards

Iranian attack comes as Kuwait celebrates Eid al-Fitr

Kuwait said firefighters on Friday were trying to control the blazes and there were no immediate injuries from the attack. The Iranian attack came as Kuwait marked Eid al-Fitr, the celebration marking the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The drone attack on the oil refinery on Friday comes as Iran increasingly targets energy sites in Gulf Arab states after Israel on Wednesday bombed Iran's massive South Pars offshore natural gas field in the Persian Gulf.

Earlier this week, Kuwait said a drone attack set a second oil refinery ablaze in the small. The blaze hit the Mina Abdullah refinery. The nearby Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery caught fire after a drone attack earlier Thursday. It said the drone attack sparked a fire at the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery but caused no injuries. The refinery is one of the biggest in the Middle East, with a petroleum production capacity of 730,000 barrels per day.

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Kuwait says drone attack sparks massive fire at oil refinery as Iran intensifies war against gulf nations