Inside pics, videos from Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding festivities are all about LOVE!

The much-in-love couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa after dating for 11 years got married in an intimate ceremony on November 15. They got married in Chandigarh in the presence of their family members and close friends. Soon after the tying the knot, the couple even shared lovable posts and pictures for their fans. This left everyone all curious for their wedding reception. Well, the first pictures of the newlyweds from their reception were shared by Manohar Lal, Chief Minister of Haryana. He took to his Twitter handle and posted a picture, posing with them from the event which was held in the evening.

In the picture, Patralekhaa looked royal, dressed in an elegant white-and-gold saree, complemented with a gold-and-green neckpiece. She chose to tie her hair in a sleek bun and completed her look with a bindi and sindoor. While for Rajkummar, he looked classy, dressed in a black tuxedo with a crisp white shirt and a black bow-tie.

Further, the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi about the ceremony, which roughly translates to: "Attended the wedding ceremony of Bollywood's famous actors Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha in Chandigarh, wished the bride and groom blessings and a successful married life."

Meanwhile, Farah Khan who was a guest at their big day shared a beautiful post for the 'golden couple.' She wrote, "You don’t marry the person you can live with.. you marry the person you Can’t live without.. @rajkummar_rao & @patralekhaa .. urs was the most beautiful and emotional wedding n I know the marriage will be the same.. lov u Raju&Goldy .. #goldencouple."

On Monday, the couple shared pictures of their wedding on their respective social media handles. On one hand, Rajkummar wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond."

While on the other, Patralekhaa's caption read, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever..."

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who have shared screen space in the 2014 drama 'Citylights', which was also Patralekhaa's debut movie, had been dating each other for a long time, before finally tying the knot.