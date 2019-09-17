Priyanka Chopra’s birthday video for husband Nick Jonas is everything love (WATCH)

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra’s adorable birthday video for husband Nick Jonas

International star Priyanka Chopra showered all her love on husband Nick Jonas as he turned 27 on September 16. The actress is currently with her husband as he is on his tour called Happiness Begins with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas. The couple celebrated the American singer’s birthday with great enthusiasm on Monday. PeeCee also shared a video on her social media in which she expressed her love for husband Nick and also wished him on his birthday.

Priyanka Chopra shared a video which had all the glimpses of their special moments. In the backdrop of the pictures and mini clips, one can hear Jonas Brother’s song ‘I Believe’ playing. It is said that Nick Jonas wrote that song for his wife Priyanka and their relationship. There is no denying that the video is the sweetest gesture PeeCee had for birthday boy Nick.

For the unversed, ‘I Believe’ song belongs to Jonas Brother’s first album called Happiness Begins that they released after their reunion earlier this year. In the song, Nick Jonas has explained his love for PeeCee and how people reacted to their relationship. From talking about how people questioned that the two lovebirds have married in a hurry to how he always believed in their love, the American singer has poured his heart out in the song.

Listen to I Believe Song Here-

Nick Jonas brother Joe Jonas also took to social media to wish him on his birthday. The singer combined all his favorite pictures of his brother and shared them with their fans. Among the bunch of clicks is also Nick and Priyanka’s cute moments that can make anyone go aww.

On the related note, Priyanka Chopra got trolled earlier this month when she shared a post in which she said that Nick Jonas is 27. Netizens trolled the actress for not knowing her husband’s age and also told her that since Nick’s birthday was still two weeks away, he was technically 26 then. The two superstars gave it back to the trolls when they shared a meme and put a stop to the trolling. Have a look-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nick Jonas slams trolls with a meme

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in her comeback Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. It will hit the theaters on October 11.

The Sky Is Pink - Official Trailer

Also read:

Priyanka Chopra's to-do list includes having a baby and house in LA

Nick Jonas surprises wife Priyanka Chopra with 100 roses, wishes luck for Sky Is Pink premiere at TIFF

10 adorable moments of the American singer Nick Jonas with wife Priyanka Chopra

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page