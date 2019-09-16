Image Source : INSTAGRAM Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: 10 adorable moments of the American singer with wife Priyanka Chopra (In Pics)

Popular American singer and actor Nick Jona , who is also part of the iconic band The Jonas Brothers along with brothers Kevin and Joe, has turned a year older today. While the birthday boy has recently been busy with his concert tours, fans can't stop gushing about the adorable chemistry he shares with wife and global icon Priyanka Chopra. Nick and Priyanka, often tagged as Nickyanka, have always given us major relationship goals right from their PDA on social media to sharing romantic moments on events.

As Nick Jonas turns 27 years today, let's have a look at ten most adorable moments that the singer shared with wife Priyanka Chopra, leaving fans go aww all the way.

Priyanka and Nick actually started talking in September 2016. They started texting each other on social media. In 2017, they met at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Nick said, "It was friendly with an eye toward flirtation.” Nick recalls "I got down on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pics

Nick and PeeCee

They went as each other's Met Gala date in May 2017. Theirs was the most hyped appearance on Met Gala 2017.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pictures

Happy Birthday Nick Jonas

Nick invited Priyanka to a Beauty and the Beast live performance. Before the live performance, reportedly Priyanka and Nick did not see each other for a year.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

After their third date, Nick told his mom that he wants to marry Priyanka. "It was a fast decision but I knew it was her", shares Nick.

Nick took Priyanka to Crete, Greece for his proposal and on the midnight after her birthday, July 19. “I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas love story

Nick and Priyanka

Apparently, Priyanka was silent for a minute and Nick said, "I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objection.”

Nick and Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 with a big fat Indian wedding followed by a Christian wedding in Jodhpur's royal Umaid Bhawan Palace.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page