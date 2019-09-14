Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nick Jonas wishes wife Priyanka Chopra for The Sky Is Pink premiere at TIFF with 100 pink roses

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to tickle their fans with their PDA on various occasions. The actress who is in Toronto currently in over the moon as her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink has premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday 13th. The actress was present there with co-stars Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and director Shonali Bose. While Farhan brought his lucky charm Shibani Dandekar along to the festival, PeeCee’s husband Nick Jonas made sure that he doesn’t let his wife feel along and wishes her luck with 100 pink roses.

Nick Jonas, being the loving husband that he is, sent 100 pink roses for wife Priyanka Chopra at TIFF to wish her for the premiere of The Sky Is Pink. The actress was evidently very nervous before the premiere and had even asked her fans about the things they do to calm down when in a nervous state. PeeCee took to her Instagram story to share the picture of husband Nick’s gift as well. Have a look-

Priyanka Chopra attended Toronto International Film Festival looking like a complete diva. The actress walked the red carpet wearing a black and white off-shoulder ruffled gown and made many hearts skip a beat. She paired her look with dark eyes and straight hair. On the other hand, costars Farhan and Rohit made a style statement in crisp suits. Director Shonali Bose also looked gorgeous in a pink saree. Check out the pictures here-

On the related note, Nick Jonas broke the internet recently when his video of mouthing ‘I Love You’ to wife Priyanka Chopra mid-concert went viral. The American singer is currently on his tour called Happiness Begin along with brothers Joe and Kevin. This the first tour of Jonas Brothers’ after their reunion earlier this years.

The Sky Is Pink - Official Trailer

