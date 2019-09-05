Priyanka Chopra slays in black and white thigh-high slit outfit in New York- Pics inside

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra slays in black and white thigh-high slit outfit in New York

Global icon Priyanka Chopra gives us major fashion goals as she takes over the streets of New York in her zebra colour, thigh-high slit outfit. She looks glamorous as she walks in style. Recently Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her American actor-singer husband Nick Jonas have been declared as People magazine's Best Dressed Couple of the Year.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's thigh-high slit outfit

Priyanka Chopra's black and white fringes dress adds oomph to her overall look.

Keeping her makeup minimal, PeeCee chose to paint her pout with a dark colour.

To lift up her look, she chose to pair the outfit with white stilettos.

Priyanka Chopra presented ace designer Christian Louboutin with the FIT Couture Council Award.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen Shonali Bose directorial movie 'The Sky is Pink' alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The movie is scheduled to release in October.

