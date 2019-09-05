Priyanka Chopra slays in black and white thigh-high slit outfit in New York- Pics inside

Global icon Priyanka Chopra gives us major fashion goals as she takes over the streets of New York in her zebra colour, thigh-high slit outfit. She looks glamorous as she walks in style. Recently Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her American actor-singer husband Nick Jonas have been declared as People magazine's Best Dressed Couple of the Year.
Check out Priyanka Chopra's thigh-high slit outfit
Priyanka Chopra's black and white fringes dress adds oomph to her overall look.
Keeping her makeup minimal, PeeCee chose to paint her pout with a dark colour.
View this post on Instagram
More from today❤🖤 @priyankachopra #priyanka #NY #NYC . . . . . #nickyanka #prick #priyanka #nick #bollywood #hollywood #picnic #nyc #joejonas #priyankachopra #nickjonas #picnic #jophie #jsisters #jobros #ny #cannes #CANNES2019 #PCatCANNES #peecee #piggychops #quantico #TSIP #desigirl #jonasbrothers #ifIcouldtellyoujustonething
To lift up her look, she chose to pair the outfit with white stilettos.
Priyanka Chopra presented ace designer Christian Louboutin with the FIT Couture Council Award.
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra presented Christian Louboutin with the FIT Couture Council Award. When presenting the iconic shoe designer with the award Priyanka said, “He has achieved what so many of us just aspire to do. He has built a legacy that will outlive almost all of us for sure,” adding how his iconic red-soled shoes relay a sense of pride and aspiration. “They have been immortalized by many people that we know — Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Sarah Jessica Parker, uh, me.” The actress also drew attention to less-photographed females in Louboutin’s life — his four-year-old twin daughters — asking, “Can you imagine being born into closets full of Louboutins?” Tap the link in bio for more. Report: Rosemary Feitelberg
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen Shonali Bose directorial movie 'The Sky is Pink' alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The movie is scheduled to release in October.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas top People magazine's Best Dressed Couple 2019 list
Also read: Priyanka Chopra all smiles as she enjoys bonfire night with husband Nick Jonas and family, see pics
Also read: Priyanka, Nick pay hospitalised young fan a surprise visit
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page