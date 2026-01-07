'Breaking US laws can cost you your visa': US Embassy warns Indian students of deportation Violation of laws can lead to visa cancellation, deportation and future travel bans, says US Embassy in India.

New Delhi:

The US Embassy in India has issued a strong caution to international students, warning that violations of American laws can result in the cancellation of student visas, deportation and long-term ineligibility for future travel to the United States. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy underlined that entry into the US is not an entitlement and that all visa holders are expected to strictly comply with local laws and regulations.

This comes as India remains one of the largest sources of international students in the US, with hundreds of thousands enrolled across American universities and colleges.

‘Breaking US laws has serious consequences’

On the risks of non-compliance, the embassy said legal violations could have “serious consequences” for students studying in the country. “Breaking US laws can have serious consequences for your student visa,” the embassy wrote. “If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future US visas.”

Reiterating the importance of adherence to the law, the embassy urged students to be cautious and responsible during their stay in the US. “Follow the rules and don’t jeopardize your travel. A US visa is a privilege, not a right,” the post said.

The advisory comes amid increased scrutiny of immigration compliance in the United States. US agencies have, in recent years, stepped up monitoring of visa conditions, including adherence to local laws, employment restrictions and enrolment requirements.