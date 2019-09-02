Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka, Nick pay hospitalised young fan a surprise visit

Actress Priyanka Chopra along with Jonas Brothers surprised an ailing fan by visiting her at the hospital.

Before their concert on Saturday, Nick, Joe and Kevin, along with Priyanka, stopped by at a local hospital to visit to their young fan Lily Jordan, who is undergoing chemotherapy, reports "people.com".

Jordan, who could not attent the Jonas concert, had requested in jest that the brothers visit her at the hospital.

"I was supposed to be at your Hershey concert tomorrow but instead I'm across the street doing chemo. If y'all wanted to pop in I'll give you my room number," Jordan wrote on Instagram.

Her post caught the attention of the Jonas brothers, and they visited Jordan.

A video doing the rounds on the internet shows Priyanka and the Jonas Brothers greeting their ailing fan.

Jordan even complimented Priyanka by calling her "beautiful". She later thanked the Jonas Brothers on social media.

"Wow. The power of social media, you guys. YOU did this. YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable. Thank you Jonas Brothers for taking time out of your day to come pay me a visit. Literally made my life," she wrote.