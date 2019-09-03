Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra all smiles as she enjoys bonfire night with husband Nick Jonas and family, see pics

International icon Priyanka Chopra is busy balancing work and family these days. The actor, who will soon begin the promotions of her Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, has again joined Nick Jonas for his Happiness Begins Tour and to celebrate the launch of his tequila brand. Now, Priyanka Chopra enjoyed bonfire night with Nick Jonas and family. For the occasion, the diva opted for a feather-print outfit and damn, she looked absolutely stunning it! Nick, on the other hand, in a dark jacket over a white t-shirt and dark-coloured pants paired with white sneakers.

PeeCee recently raised a glass to her hubby dearest and wrote, "So proud. When you own your own tequila at 27! @villaone while sharing pictures of a fun bonfire night with Kevin, Joe and the entire crew!

In the photo shared by the actress, we can also spot Nick's brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Recently, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher accompanied Priyanka to the concert and found Nick lip-syncing “I love you” to his wife from the stage and called it “very sweet”. Anupam on Saturday shared a video from the concert, where Priyanka is seen cheering for the Jonas Brothers, the band one of whose members is the actress’ husband Nick.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is awaiting the world premiere of her film The Sky Is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival come September. The film, which she co-produced with Siddharth Roy Kapur, also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Shonali Bose-directed The Sky Is Pink will open in Indian cinemas in October.

