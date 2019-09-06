Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra’s sultry appearance in ruby red lace dress at Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed Party

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is ruling headlines these days for all the right reasons. First, People Magazine announced that the actress and her American singer husband Nick Jonas are the first Best Dressed Couple of 2019 and now PeeCee has been titled as the Best Dressed Celebrity by Vanity fair as well. Fashion has always been an integral part of Priyanka Chopra’s living. From head to toe, the International star makes sure that she always looks the best when she steps out of her house.

Priyanka Chopra attended Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed party last night and she looked gorgeous. The actress opted for an off-shoulder ruby red strapless floral lace dress which touched her ankle. The dress looked ravishing on her which also included a red satin bow at the bust. Priyanka complemented her look with black pumps, a simple black clutch and ruby red earrings. There is no denying that PeeCee carried the dress with uber confidence and turned many heads at the party.

Priyanka Chopra’s Photos from vanity fair’s Best Dressed Party-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra at Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed Party

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra sizzles in ruby red lace dress

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra is the Best Dressed celebrity according to Vanity Fair

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra at Vanity fair Best dressed party

Even though Priyanka Chopra aces every look with perfection, the actress loves to blend her Indian traditional style with the western world. Talking about her most treasured possession in her wardrobe, Priyanka Chopra told Vanity fair, “My mangalsutra. In an Indian wedding, it’s a necklace the groom ties around the bride’s neck. And a diamond ring my dad gave me." The actress has been spotted wearing her mangalsutra with various outfits, be it Indian or Western.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra flaunting her mangalsutra

Talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s individual styles, her stylist Mimi Cutrell told People Magazine earlier, “After a fitting they love to check in and see what the other is wearing. There is a lot of love and support for the other’s sense of style.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up the shoot of her next Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink directed by Shonali Bose. The film will premiere at the TIFF next week and PeeCEe expressed her excitement through an Instagram post. She has also signed her next project, a Netflix adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man-Booker Prize winning novel The White Tiger. It stars Rajkummar Rao in a central role and is directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra all smiles as she enjoys bonfire night with husband Nick Jonas and family, see pics

Also read: Priyanka, Nick pay hospitalised young fan a surprise visit

Also read: Nick Jonas reacts as netizens troll wife Priyanka Chopra for getting his age wrong, shares hilarious meme

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page