Nick Jonas reacts as netizens troll wife Priyanka Chopra for getting his age wrong, shares hilarious meme

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nick Jonas reacts as netizens troll wife Priyanka Chopra for getting his age wrong

Bollywood actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra is back to her happy place with her husband Nick Jonas in New York. The actress missed the American singer’s big win at the VMAs but she made sure to be by his side when he celebrated the launch of his liquor brand Villa One. The actress shared pictures from the fun night on her Instagram and wrote, “So proud. When you own your own tequila at 27! @villaone” While many fans went crazy over the beautiful couple, many other social media users trolled PeeCee for getting her husband Nick Jonas’ age wrong in her caption.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra became a target of trolls for calling Nick Jonas to be 27 when he is technically 26. Without considering the fact that the American singer will turn 27 in just two weeks on September 16, netizens flooded her post with comments. One user said: "Uh isn't he still 26.... just saying." Another wrote, "Well technically he's 26 until the September 16." Now, Nick Jonas has finally hit back at the trolls and shut them up with an hilarious meme. The singer took to his Instagram story and gave a befitting reply to all the trolls. Check out-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nick Jonas' Instagram story

Later, desi girl Priyanka Chopra also shared Nick Jonas’ story and wrote ‘nuff said’. The couple definitely knows how to shut the trolls with their epic sense of humour. Check out-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

Also read: Priyanka Chopra all smiles as she enjoys bonfire night with husband Nick Jonas and family, see pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are often seen indulging in PDA over social media as well as during their public appearances together. They also make sure to leave adorable comments for each other on the pictures posted online. Soon after PeeCee dropped the gorgeous picture on the internet from the Villa One celebrations, Nick Jonas commented saying, "My beautiful forever date.". Check out the comment here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nick Jonas' comment on Priyanka Chopra's picture

In the post, Priyanka looks cool in a boho chic maxi dress with a leaf design. She kept her hair loose, and completed the look with signature dark red pout. Nick is seen wearing white T-shirt underneath a suit jacket with matching trousers. The couple’s celebrations included bon fire and quality time with their family.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at Villa One celebrations

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with a friend

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Beautiful couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at Villa One celebrations

Also read: Priyanka, Nick pay hospitalised young fan a surprise visit

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page