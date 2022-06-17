Priyanka Chopra's cutest birthday wish for her mom Madhu has a glimpse of daughter Malti Marie | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra and her mom Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra dropped an awwdorable picture to wish her mother Dr. Madhu Chopra on birthday. Making a surprise appearance in the photo was PeeCee's new-born daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The cute picture has Madhu holding Malti in her arms as Priyanka sits beside her. For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Post

On the occasion of her mother's birthday, Priyanka treated fans to a new picture of her daughter Malti Marie. Also, she addressed her mother as 'Nani' in the post. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I've seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani. @drmadhuakhourichopra."

Fans and friends were quick to shower love. Nick Jonas dropped a cake emoji in the comment section. "Happy Birthday Madhuji- lovely to see 3 generations !!! Lots of love to u, baby & Priyanka" Poonam Dhillon wrote. In reply to Priyanka’s post, Madhur Chopra wrote, "Thank you my love. Yes indeed this birthday was so special. Changing decade!!"

The global star also shared an Instagram reel that features a dancing video of her mom and some precious photos. "Happy Birthday Mama @drmadhuakhourichopra," the actress wrote.

Nick Jonas's Post

Priyanka Chopra's husband, singer and actor Nick Jonas also wished Madhu Chopra on her birthday. Sharing a photo with his mother-in-law, Nick wrote, "Happy birthday to my incredible mother in law."

Meanwhile, on Mother's Day 2022, Priyanka shared the first photo of her baby, revealing that the little one had to be kept in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for 100 days under observation. ALSO READ: Awww! Kartik Aaryan hugs Sara Ali Khan as they pose together for first time after rumoured break-up

Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Priyanka has quite a few Hollywood projects to look forward to. Until last month she was busy shooting for her web series, Citadel, which is produced by the Russo Brothers and will hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. 'Ending Things' and 'It's All Coming Back To Me' are also in the pipeline. As far as Bollywood is concerned, she has been signed up for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraaa'.