Friday, June 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Awww! Kartik Aaryan hugs Sara Ali Khan as they pose together for first time after rumoured break-up

Awww! Kartik Aaryan hugs Sara Ali Khan as they pose together for first time after rumoured break-up

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan met at an event in Mumbai, where they posed together for the first time after rumoured break-up. Reportedly, they were dating in 2020 while shooting for their film 'Love Aaj Kal'.

Ridhi Suri Written by: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi
New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2022 8:04 IST
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Highlights

  • Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan pose together for the first time after rumoured break-up
  • They were reportedly dating while shooting for Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal'
  • The two looked stunning in black

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, fondly called Sartik by fans, recently reunited at an event. The duo was reportedly dating while they were shooting for Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2'. They broke up soon after. However, the actors have remained tight-lipped about their personal lives and never confirmed any such rumours till date. Now, after two years, Sara and Kartik posed for a picture together at an event held in Mumbai on Thursday night. 

Not just this, Sara and Kartik also shared a warm hug during the event. Several pictures and videos of the actors interacting, posing and laughing went viral on social media. Take a look

India Tv - Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

India Tv - Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Related Stories
Jennifer Winget to star opposite Kartik Aaryan for a big Bollywood film? Here's what we know

Jennifer Winget to star opposite Kartik Aaryan for a big Bollywood film? Here's what we know

Sara Ali Khan redefines SEXY in black David Koma dress. It's price will surprise you

Sara Ali Khan redefines SEXY in black David Koma dress. It's price will surprise you

For the outing, while Kartik looked dapper in a black suit while Sara made heads turn in her stunning black ensemble. Her outfit came with a see-through cut-out that accentuated her curves. With a thigh-high slit, the evening gown also showed off her slender legs. Sara wore David Koma's tulle insert and crystal midi dress. It is part of the Spring/Summer 2022 collection of the label. She styled her hair in soft waves and the no-accessory look kept the focus on her styling. 

 

India Tv - Sara Ali Khan

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Sara Ali Khan

Also read: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's reunion 2 years after their alleged breakup makes fans emotional

Last month, a picture of them interacting at an award event went viral on social media. Seeing Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in one frame made their fans emotional, who requested them to reunite. The actors looked their stylish best at the awards ceremony, where they stole a moment to talk. In the viral pictures, Kartik appeared to be holding Sara’s hand while they had a brief conversation. Kartik was seen wearing a white jacket while Sara looked gorgeous in a shimmery black dress.

On the professional front, Kartik is currently enjoying the success of his latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. Next, he will be seen in 'Shehzada' and 'Freddy'. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will next star in Laxman Utekar film opposite Vicky Kaushal.

 

 

Top News

Latest News