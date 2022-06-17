Awww! Kartik Aaryan hugs Sara Ali Khan as they pose together for first time after rumoured break-up

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Highlights Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan pose together for the first time after rumoured break-up

They were reportedly dating while shooting for Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal'

The two looked stunning in black

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, fondly called Sartik by fans, recently reunited at an event. The duo was reportedly dating while they were shooting for Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2'. They broke up soon after. However, the actors have remained tight-lipped about their personal lives and never confirmed any such rumours till date. Now, after two years, Sara and Kartik posed for a picture together at an event held in Mumbai on Thursday night.

Not just this, Sara and Kartik also shared a warm hug during the event. Several pictures and videos of the actors interacting, posing and laughing went viral on social media. Take a look

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

For the outing, while Kartik looked dapper in a black suit while Sara made heads turn in her stunning black ensemble. Her outfit came with a see-through cut-out that accentuated her curves. With a thigh-high slit, the evening gown also showed off her slender legs. Sara wore David Koma's tulle insert and crystal midi dress. It is part of the Spring/Summer 2022 collection of the label. She styled her hair in soft waves and the no-accessory look kept the focus on her styling.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sara Ali Khan

Also read: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's reunion 2 years after their alleged breakup makes fans emotional

Last month, a picture of them interacting at an award event went viral on social media. Seeing Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in one frame made their fans emotional, who requested them to reunite. The actors looked their stylish best at the awards ceremony, where they stole a moment to talk. In the viral pictures, Kartik appeared to be holding Sara’s hand while they had a brief conversation. Kartik was seen wearing a white jacket while Sara looked gorgeous in a shimmery black dress.

On the professional front, Kartik is currently enjoying the success of his latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. Next, he will be seen in 'Shehzada' and 'Freddy'. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will next star in Laxman Utekar film opposite Vicky Kaushal.