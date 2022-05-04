Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's reunion 2 years after their alleged breakup makes fans emotional

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SARTIK FAN Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan

Rumoured couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan recently reconnected at an event. The pictures and videos of the duo interacting at the event went viral on social media. Kartik and Sara, fondly called Sartik, were rumoured to be dating while they were shooting for their 2020 film 'Love Aaj Kal.' Reportedly, the two broke up soon after. However, the stars have remained tight-lipped about their personal lives never confirmed any such rumours till date.

Seeing Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in one frame made their fans emotional, who requested them to reunite. The actors looked their stylish best at the awards ceremony, where they stole a moment to talk. In the viral pictures, Kartik appeared to be holding Sara’s hand while they had a brief conversation. Kartik is seen wearing a white jacket while Sara looked gorgeous in a shimmery black dress. Farah Khan and Sara Ali Khan uniting for an action film? Filmmaker tells latter 'I'll cast you...

Sharing their picture online, a Sartik fan wrote, "After 2 years we seen this real and official picture of sartik." Another said, "This is just a Photo we know but We waited only 2 years 1 month for this one frame." A third one said, "Hope they are back together after this.” Several other fans thanked the event organisers for the ‘unexpected reunion’.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were rumoured to be dating during the shoot of 'Love Aaj Kal.' However, as per reports, the two broke up weeks before their film’s released and even unfollowed each other on social media. Interestingly, Sara on an episode of Koffee With Karan also admitted that she had a crush on Kartik. ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan isn't going anywhere! Season 7 of Karan Johar's show to premiere on OTT

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is slated to release on 20th May 2022. The horror comedy also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. On the other hand, Sara recently finished shooting for Laxman Utekar’s untitled next film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.