Farah Khan and Sara Ali Khan uniting for an action film? Filmmaker tells latter 'I'll cast you...

Farah Khan took everyone by surprise when she announced she would like to cast Sara Ali Khan in her next film. On 'The Khatra Khatra Show,' Farah Khan made the announcement. During a fun task on the show, Sara had to perform the hook steps of popular Hindi songs played by the hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. But the Atrangi Re actress had to do that with a hilarious twist.

Upon being unable to recall the hook step of a Bollywood song, Sara got a kick from behind, by a statue of her father, Saif Ali Khan. A wave of laughter ensued with the way she jumped on the floor after getting kicked, leaving Farah Khan visibly impressed. In a side-splitting reaction, Farah joked about casting Sara Ali Khan in her next action movie. ALSO READ: INSIDE Arpita's Eid party: Salman Khan posing with divas; Kiara Advani-Kangana's perfect pout selfie

Sara and Farah's 'Namaste darshakon' video

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a fun reel that she created with Farah Khan. In the small clip, we see Sara do her trademark 'Namaste darshakon' and then she proceeds to make silly rhymes with the filmmaker. In the video, Sara is seen sporting a green crop top with ripped jeans while Farah is seen twinning with her in a pantsuit. Koffee with Karan isn't going anywhere! Season 7 of Karan Johar's show to premiere on OT

Dropping it, Sara captioned the goofy video as, "Miss Green, With the Dancing Queen. We’re matching, we’re Rangeen, Yeh shots ke between It’s time to be fun and Haseen."

Meanwhile, 'The Khatra Khatra Show' presents a unique amalgamation of comedy and games as it takes viewers on a fun-filled ride. The show streams from Monday to Friday, at 7 pm on Voot and is broadcast at 11 pm on Colors from Monday to Friday.