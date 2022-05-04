Koffee with Karan isn't going anywhere! Season 7 of Karan Johar's show to premiere on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Karan Johar

If you felt sad after the Karan Johar's announcement of not returning with a new season of 'Koffee with Karan,' then here's something special for you. The cat is now out of the bag, as the highly anticipated new season of Koffee With Karan is ready to roll. Ditching the small screen, season 7 of Karan Johar's show will premiere on a digital platform this time with new segments, deeper conversations, quirky questions, loaded hampers, fun and laughter.

Koffee With Karan 7 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. While the new season of the popular chat show will be coming with new surprises for the audience. Interestingly, the rapid-fire round will remain intact. Besides, the show will also have several new games for the guests which include Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and more.

Sharing his excitement about the new season of Koffee With Karan, KJo stated that it will be more entertaining and will be filled with glam and wit. "The beans have been roasting long enough, and it is now time to finally brew them. It is an all-new season of Koffee With Karan and I cannot wait for my friends and guests to make a run for the esteemed coffee hamper as the audience watches the show only on Disney+ Hotstar this time. Viewers can expect this season to be more entertaining with fun segments, style, coming closer to your favorite stars, filled with glam and wit, making it bigger and better." READ MORE: Koffee With Karan: Most controversial moments courtesy Kangana Ranaut, Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul & Kareena

Earlier in the day, Karan Johar left many heartbroken, when he announced that 'Koffee with Karan' is not returning with a new season. Taking to his social media and sharing a post, the director-producer wrote in the caption, "IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT."

"Hello! Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning. Karan Johar," the host said.

Over the past six seasons, the show has given the audience some of the juiciest tidbits about B-town straight from the horse's mouth. Koffee With Karan, which first premiered on TV channel Star World in 2004, ran for six seasons till 2019. Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar 'fading 90s director', compares Prime Video-Netflix content strategy