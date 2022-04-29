Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar 'fading 90s director', compares Prime Video-Netflix content strategy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHAR Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar 'fading 90s director'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut graced the Amazon Prime Video event Prime Video Presents India in Mumbai recently. She announced that her maiden production venture Tiku Weds Sheru, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and newcomer Avneet Kaur, will debut on the platform later this year. Present at the event was also Dharma Productions owner and filmmaker Karan Johar, who announced his banner's tie-up with Prime Video for streaming rights of upcoming films including Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Kangana has been taking potshots at Karan for several years and after the Prime Video event, she did it once again. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress made a reference to Karan and several Bollywood celebrities attending a recent party hosted for Netflix Global Chief Bela Bajaria in Mumbai. Kangana said that while the Netflix head was attending star-studded parties hosted by ‘a fading 90s director’, the heads at Amazon Prime Video were busy interacting with the people for content creation.

“Data suggests that Amazon Prime Video is doing way better than Netflix in India maybe because they are much more open-minded and democratic, when international head visits India they don’t park themselves at a fading 90s director’s infamous party but meet everyone who is contributing to them… Last I heard Netflix head was not able to understand Indian market… Well Indian market is not just one b***hy gossipy nineties director…. There are hundreds of talented people here," Kangana wrote.

Karan had hosted a party for Netflix Global Chief recently and several Bollywood stars also marked their presence. The guest list included Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Manish Malhotra, Shashank Khaitan and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Karan's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on February 10, 2023, with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.