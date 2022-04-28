Paatal Lok, The Family Man, Mirzapur, Panchayat and other fan-favourite shows renewed by Prime Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIMEVIDEOIN Mirzapur and Paatal Lok will be returning for new seasons

Amazon Prime Video is going all out with its programming slate in the coming time. Along with new shows like Shahid Kapoor's Farzi, Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad, Kay Kay Menon's Bambai Meri Jaan, Pankaj Tripathi's Gulkanda Tales, Naga Chaitanya's Dhootha among many others, the streamer is also renewing the runaway hits Paatal Lok, The Family Man, Mirzapur, Panchayat and Mumbai Diaries for new seasons.

The announcement was made during the Prime Video Presents India event in Mumbai on Thursday.

Other shows that are returning with new seasons are Made in Heaven, Breathe: Into The Shadows and Four More Shots Please

With a mix of returning and new shows, Amazon is set to rule over the streaming world in the coming time. Apart from these shows, movies like Ram Setu, Jee Le Zaraa, Yudhra, Phone Bhoot, Fukrey 3 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan will also stream on Amazon after their respective theatrical debut.