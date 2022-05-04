Koffee With Karan: Most controversial moments courtesy Kangana Ranaut, Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul & Kareena

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AARTHI_OFFICIAL Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan's controversial moments are too many to be listed in a single go. However, the most startling ones in the course of six seasons are credited to popular faces including Kangana Ranaut, Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor and many more. When Karan Johar announced that his popular celebrity chat show will not return for a new chapter, many were surprised and several disappointed. Why? Because rarely do Bollywood celebrities shake off their shoulders revealing their vulnerabilities as public figures and the people they are behind the facade of a star.

If you're struggling to decide which KWK episode you should revisit, here are some most controversial moments on the show that you can start with:

Kangana Ranaut naming the 'Flagbearer of Nepotism' in Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut minced no words when she appeared on KWK. The actress gave the industry the word 'nepotism' to debate. She accused Karan Johar of being the 'Flagbearer of Nepotism'. The arguments still continue to hover every time there's a starkid outing on the screen.

Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and the roots of the accent

The quintessential and controversial Bebo was quite irked by Priyanka Chopra's accent in season 3. When KJo asked is she has a question for PeeCee, the actress at once blurted, “Why does she have that accent?” Later, Priyanka came to the show and gave it back to Kareena answering the question. She said, “I got it from the same place where her boyfriend got it from.” But, the two know how to be sporty. In a later season, they appeared together on the show and filled the couch with laughter.

Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and condom endorsement

Ranbir Kapoor's personal life has been a topic of interest ever since he made his debut with Saawariya. However, it became a topic of discussion when Deepika and Sonam, appeared together on the KWK couch. When the host asked which product should Ranbir endorse. “A condom brand,” was the prompt response of the actress which lead to rumours about the actor's infidelity. The two later clarified that it was a joke but the damage had already been done.

Ranveer Singh and the list of inappropriate comments

Ranveer Singh has been frequent on Karan Johar's show and so have his inappropriate comments. In one of the episodes, he gave too much information saying he "went from child to boy while watching Kareena Kapoor swim." In another one, when he was sitting with Anushka Sharma, he said, "You want your ass pinched? I'm right here."A shocked Anushka responded by saying, "You don't speak to me like that". and gave the actor a handful right on the couch.

Sonam Kapoor's take on good and good-looking actors

Sonam Kapoor's comment and perception about good actors created much stir. Karan wanted to know if Sonam is bothered that people don't talk about her but other actresses in the acting department. Her debatable response was, "If you are not good looking, they think you are a good actor."

Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul and a lesson to mind your language

Multiple controversies have germinated on Koffee With Karan's couch but the heaviest price was paid by cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. Not only the episode was pulled down from the streaming platform but the duo were dropped from matches and had to issue a public apology for their statements. Among many other things, the most upsetting part of the conversation was when Pandya and Rahul shared how they 'score chicks'.

Well, Bollywood controversies won't come to an end, however, with the end of Koffee With Karan at least they won't be happening on Karan Johar's couch!