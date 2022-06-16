Nick Jonas REVEALS why he and Priyanka Chopra chose to share Malti Marie's hospitalisation news

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICK JONAS Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were going through a tough time when their daughter Malti Marie was hospitalised for over 2 months. The couple had shared that their newborn, who they welcomed via surrogacy was admitted to a neonatal ICU. The couple had shared the same via their verified social media accounts, detailing a hard time and thanking one another and the doctors who took care of their daughter. But why was it necessary for the couple to share such sensitive information on social media? Nick Jonas answered the question during a recent interaction.

While speaking to People magazine, with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas Nick revealed the real reason and also opened up about his struggles as a new father.

"I think that what we shared on social media was just kinda the feeling that we had, the gratitude obviously to have our baby home. But also for each and every person that was part of her journey while in the hospital. It’s eye-opening in a lot of ways," he said.

He further added, "And I think it was really important for us to just share that. And make sure that people know that whatever their journey is, whether it’s something like we went through or diabetes or whatever challenges might come up, you’re not alone. And grateful to have a teammate in Pri who was a rock the whole time and continues to be."

Talking about being a new father, the American pop singer shared that every day is a surprise and he is having the time of his life. "Every day is a surprise and presents its own set of challenges and brilliant moments and things that just blow your mind along the way. I’m just having the time of my life watching her grow, it’s been a beautiful ride. ..I have a deep kind of insane love that I can't even describe," he said.

For the unversed, Nick and Priyanka announced welcoming their daughter Malti Marie in Jan 22.