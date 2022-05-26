Nick Jonas reacts to Priyanka Chopra & his daughter Malti Marie's FIRST photo, calls her 'blessing'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating the arrival of their baby girl Malti Marie. The couple announced that after spending over 100 days in the hospital, their daughter arrived home earlier this month. Recently, when he appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American pop star shared that fatherhood has been a "magical season of life." He also had a sweet reaction to the first photo, the couple had shared on social media.

"She’s the best. It’s just been a magical season in our life. Also pretty wild, but it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful," he said about the baby girl. Later, when he was shown the Instagram post, he and Priyanka shared on social media, Nick said, "There she is. She’s got a little heart face." He was reacting to the photo in which the couple is seen holding Maltie Marie with a heart emoji covering his face. Take a look:

The couple welcomed their first child earlier this year. Their daughter Malti Marie was born through surrogacy in January. Chopra and Jonas were overjoyed with the news. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," they each wrote on Instagram. We respectfully request privacy during this special time so that we can concentrate on our family."

On Mother's Day 2022, Priyanka shared the first photo of Maltie Marie writing: "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.

"We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bada**. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you.A Also.. there is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.A Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi."

Nick had also shared the same picture along with a lengthy note.