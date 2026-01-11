BMC Polls: Mahayuti promises interest-free loans, women's concessions in BEST buses in manifesto Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Eknath Shinde, Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde were among the key dignitaries who attended the manifesto launch event.

Mumbai:

The Mahayuti alliance on Sunday released its manifesto for the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Eknath Shinde, Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde were among the key dignitaries who attended the manifesto launch event.

The grand alliance named its manifesto "MahaYuti Vachan Nama".

The State Election Commission has scheduled the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to be held on January 15. The counting of votes and announcement of results for the civic polls will take place on January 16.

Key promises made in the Mahayuti poll manifesto: