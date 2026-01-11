Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol Season 3 winner, dies at 43 Indian Idol Season 3 winner Prashant Tamang has died at 43. The singer and Kolkata Police officer rose to fame in 2007 and inspired millions with his journey.

New Delhi:

The renowned singer and actor Prashant Tamang, who rose to national fame after winning 'Indian Idol Season 3' in 2007, passed away today, January 11, 2026, in New Delhi. According to reports, Tamang was found dead at his residence, with preliminary reports suggesting a sudden heart attack, though official medical confirmation is awaited. He was 43.

Prashant had recently returned to the capital after a live performance in Arunachal Pradesh, as per the reports, and had not reported any serious health concerns.

From serving as a Kolkata Police constable to becoming a household name across South Asia, Tamang’s journey inspired millions. He had recently earned international acclaim for his intense performance as Daniel Lecho in Season 2 of 'Paatal Lok', while songs such as 'Bir Gorkhali' and 'Asare Mahinama' continue to resonate as powerful cultural anthems.

Prashant Tamang’s journey to fame

Prashant Tamang’s journey to fame remains one of Indian reality television’s most stirring underdog stories. A constable with the Kolkata Police at the time, Tamang auditioned for 'Indian Idol Season 3' in 2007 with little industry backing but an unmistakable sincerity that struck a chord nationwide. What followed was an extraordinary groundswell of public support, particularly from Darjeeling, the Gorkha community, and India’s Northeast, turning his rise into a cultural moment rather than just a television victory. His eventual win was seen not only as a musical triumph but as a rare affirmation that authenticity, regional pride and perseverance could still rewrite the rules of mainstream fame.

Prashant Tamang's family

Prashant Tamang is survived by his wife, Geeta Thapa, whom he married in 2011 in Nagaland, and their daughter, Ariah. Despite fame and professional success, Tamang remained deeply rooted in family life, often prioritising his loved ones and crediting them as his strongest source of resilience and purpose.

Also read: Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol 3 winner, dies: Here's what he shared in his last post