Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol 3 winner, dies: Here's what he shared in his last post Indian Idol 3 winner Prashant Tamang passes away. His last social media post was from Dubai in December 2025, leaving fans in shock and mourning.

New Delhi:

Indian Idol 3 winner Prashant Tamang has passed away, leaving his fans and the music industry in shock. The singer's last social media update was a live post from Dubai in December 2025, which has now surfaced online, reminding fans of his talent and presence.

According to reports, Tamang was found dead at his home, with initial indications pointing to a sudden heart attack. However, the official medical confirmation is still awaited.

Here's what Prashant Tamang shared in his last post

Prashant Tamang’s last Instagram post was on December 30, 2025. It featured a short clip of him at a live event in Dubai. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Some glimpses from Prashant Tamang live in Dubai Full of excitement, a powerful crowd, and unbeatable vibes (sic)."

Fans of Prashant Tamang expressed their grief over his death by commenting on his last Instagram post. One user wrote, "So shocked to hear the news, I can’t believe it – rest in peace Jojo (sic)." Another commented, "Can't believe it (sic)." Many fans shared their shock and disbelief over the news. One Instagram user asked, "RIP, still can't believe… was he unwell? (sic)." Check Prashant Tamang's last post here.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol Season 3 winner, dies at 43