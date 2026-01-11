Amit Shah targets Vijayan-led govt over Sabarimala gold loss, launches BJP's poll push in Kerala Shah said the Assembly elections in Kerala and West Bengal would be held at the same time. He expressed confidence that the BJP would form governments in both states.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala of shielding those responsible for the alleged loss of gold at the Sabarimala temple. He called for the case to be handed over to an independent and neutral investigation agency, saying the truth would not come out under the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government.

Shah was in Thiruvananthapuram for the first time since the BJP-led NDA won control of the city corporation in the recent local body elections. Addressing newly elected BJP representatives and inaugurating the party’s Mission 2026 campaign, he signalled the beginning of the party’s preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Referring to the Sabarimala issue, Shah said the incident was not limited to Kerala and had deeply affected devotees across the country. He stated that a government which failed to protect the valuables of a major pilgrimage centre could not be trusted to protect people’s religious faith.

The Home Minister alleged that the First Information Report (FIR) in the case appeared to be drafted in a way that favoured the accused. He claimed that two individuals linked to the LDF were under suspicion and questioned how a fair investigation could take place in such a situation.

"I demand that the Chief Minister hand over the probe to a neutral investigation agency. The BJP will carry out protests and door-to-door awareness campaigns. This is democracy, Vijayan, and you must order a probe by a neutral agency," Shah said.

He said that the BJP would launch protests and door-to-door awareness campaigns on the issue.

BJP to form government in Kerala and Bengal, says Shah

Speaking about the political future of the state, Shah said the Assembly elections in Kerala and West Bengal would be held at the same time. He expressed confidence that the BJP would form governments in both states.

Shah said that the party’s win in the local body elections was only a step forward and not its ultimate aim, stressing that the BJP must continue its efforts to bring a BJP Chief Minister to Kerala. Linking this goal to Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047, he added that the dream of a “Viksit Bharat” would be realised through the creation of a “Viksit Kerala.”