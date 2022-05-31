On Memorial Day, Priyanka Chopra can hear 'Choli Ke Peeche' playing loud in LA, quips why she wasn't invited

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA010 Priyanka Chopra

Memorial Day 2022: As Americans marked Memorial Day with parades and other activities, Priyanka Chopra was surprised when she heard the Bollywood song 'Choli Ke Peeche' playing loud in LA. The actress, who lives in the US with her husband and American pop singer Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie was surprised to hear the Hindi song. The video, seemingly recorded by PeeCee from her patio boasts of the lavish garden with a beautiful view. As Priyanka gave her fans a glimpse of what the weekend is looking like, she is also heard saying, “Memorial Day weekend. Where's this music coming from? Let's go.”

Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, “Memorial Day weekend in LA… Why wasn't I invited?” Take a look:

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently resumed shooting for the show after welcoming daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January. She had finished an earlier London schedule in December last year. Sharing an update with her fans, Priyanka recently shared a picture of her bruised face from the sets of her series 'Citadel'. Priyanka posted the picture on Instagram and asked her followers if they too were having a tough day at work.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote: "Did you have a tough day at work as well? #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife @agbofilms @amazonstudios." She is seen in a black top and a hint of blue eyeshadow. However, some blood marks can be seen on under her nose and on her lips and chin.

'Citadel' is being created by the Russo brothers for Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Richard Madden. The actress also has the Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' in the pipeline.