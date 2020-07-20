Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra recalls day when Nick Jonas proposed her: I am the luckiest girl in the world

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas, ever since their marriage have been giving us couple goals. Be it their public appearances or social media PDA, the couple leaves no stone unturned in showing their love for each other. And now it seems that there is an unending time of celebration for the actress who rang in her 38th birthday on Saturday. Our 'Desi Girl' took to her Instagram and shared an adorable mirror selfie with her partner along with a sweet message that will shoo away your Monday blues. Recalling fond memories of the day when Nick proposed to her for marriage two years back she wrote, "To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas."

Have a look at her post here:

Nick reacted to the post and commented, "Thank you for saying yes. I love you beautiful."

Meanwhile, the 'Sucker' singer on the occasion of PeeCee's birthday shared a beautiful picture with her and wrote, "I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful."

Talking about how he proposed his lady love Nicky in an interview with Vogue revealed that he waited for the midnight of her birthday to avoid the clash. He said, "I got down on one knee, again, and I said: ‘Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?’ No joke — she took about 45 seconds. 45 seconds of silence. I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections."

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Shonali Bose directorial 'The Sky Is Pink' that starred Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in leading roles. Next up in line she has Netflix film 'The White Tiger' opposite actor Rajkummar Rao.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage