Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA_FC Priyanka Chopra, mother Madhu remember father Ashok Chopra on death anniversary

Global ion Priyanka Chopra has always been vocal about how close she was to her father Ashok Chopra. She even has a tattoo and says 'Daddy's Girl' in her father's handwriting. On his eighth death anniversary today, the actress took to social media to remember him and reshared her mother's post. Madhu Chopra shared a picture of her late husband and said, "Forever and always loved!"

Priyanka Chopra has treated fans with many throwback pictures with her father over the years. From her Miss World 2000 win to her most precious moments with her father, the actress has always shared them with her fans.

For those who don't know, Priyanka's father Ashok Chopra was a physician in the Indian Army and died on June 10, 2013, after a long battle with cancer. At the time of his death, he was 62 years old.

On a related note, Priyanka Chopra has been missing India and the 'desi' food as she hasn't been able to travel home due to Covid restrictions. On Wednesday, filmmaker Gurinder Chadha hosted PeeCee at her house for a cozy Indian dinner and revealed that the actress polished 8 rotis. Sharing a selfie, Chadha wrote, "Had this Punjabi Powerhouse over for dinner as she was craving traditional home cooked food. Bhartha Daal Keema! So many ideas exchanged and support given. I’ve know her for many years and she’s as inspiring as ever. we even polished off 8 Chapattis between us! @priyankachopra."

To this Priyanka replied, "Haha shhhh G we don’t count Rotis! Thx for opening up your warm home to this homesick desi! Lots of love to you Paul and the kids. Xoxo."

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have been actively trying to help India during the second wave of Covid. They also conducted a fundraiser to help people with oxygen cylinders and concentrators. She had said, "All the money raised is already being deployed across the country in the form of Oxygen Concentrators, Vaccine Support and so much more. We can all continue to help so let’s not stop here. We’re raising the fundraising target to $3 Million and we know that with your help and support, we can achieve this too."

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has many International projects in the pipeline including films like The Matrix 4, Text For You, Citadel, Sheela and others. On the other hand, her husband Nick Jonas recently released his studio album 'Spaceman'. As an actor, he has appeared in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Midway, and Chaos Walking. He is also judging the latest season of singing reality show The Voice.