Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA/YOUTUBE Priyanka Chopra gives hilarious twist to Kareena Kapoor's PHAT dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham | VIDEO

Bollywood turned Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is one of the most sporty celebrities we've got in the entertainment industry. Be it trying difficult roles to going for a unique outfit, she has done it all. Yet again, she caught our attention when during an interview with Lilly Singh, she recreated Kareena Kapoor's PHAT dialogue from the film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.' The 'Barfi' actress in a recent episode of A Little Late tweaked the line 'PHAT, pretty hot and tempting' in various situations like wine tasting, dog training, etc.

Another fun element took place when Priyanka was asked to introduce herself at the auditions and she forgot to add Jonas to her name. Later, when Lilly pointed out the same to her, she gives a second try and explains that 'Priyanka Chopra' has been her work name for many years.

The video of the same was shared on Twitter with a caption reading, "Don’t miss @priyankachopra absolutely crushing “Hot Celebs/Cold Reads” tonight on #LateWithLilly!"

Kareena and Priyanka a few years back shared the screen on Koffee with Karan season 6 and left their fans drooling. Watch a glimpse of the episode and also Kareena's iconic dialogue here:

Apart from this, Priyanka has been receiving praises for her latest Instagram post which happens to be her picture in a bright yellow dress. Alongside, she wrote, "Sunshine hits differently these days."

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently stepped into the restaurant business when she opened a new eatery-- an Indian-themed restaurant named Sona in New York. Sharing the good news with her fans, the actress wrote on Instagram, "What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can't wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC! This has been a team effort all the way... from the many many menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions to landing on the perfect name, all thanks to Nick Jonas - yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means "gold," and he had heard that word in India, well...A LOT, throughout our wedding!

We're opening following all NYC and NY State safety guidelines to ensure you have a night to remember. I'm devastated I'm not there to celebrate, but I'm definitely there in heart and spirit...and on FaceTime."

On the work front, Priyanka's last screen appearance was in the Netflix film 'The Sky Is Pink.' She has also been making the headlines for her memoir, Unfinished and her interview with Oprah Winfrey on Super Soul.