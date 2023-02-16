Prithviraj Sukumaran shares million dollar picture with Aamir Khan, calls him 'inspiration.' Fans react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN Prithviraj Sukumaran with Aamir Khan

Prithviraj Sukumaran along with his wife Supriya Menon recently attended the wedding of the Star India chairman K Madhavan's son Gautam Madhavan in Rajasthan. A now going viral picture from the ceremony proved that stars across the nation attempt to impart the message that the Indian film industry is one. Taking to his social media, Prithviraj shared a million dollar photo with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, as they celebrations together with many prominent personalities from the industry.

"Inspiration, Idol. #AamirKhan," wrote Prithviraj, as he dropped the candid photos. In the picture, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is seen in a traditional Malayali look, in a kasavu dhoti and an off-white kurta. While Prithviraj opted for a pastel blue brocade kurta teamed with a dhoti and a pair of sunglasses. In the frame, both the stars shared a laugh.

Soon after their photo went viral, Prithviraj's fans went gaga, wishing that the duo will share the screen in a project soon or the actor will be doing a Bollywood project alongside Mr perfectionist. Interestingly, many Malayalam cinema lovers wishing that Prithviraj cast Aamir in a cameo for L2: Empuraan.

Celebrities like Karan Johar, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar were also a part of the wedding festivities. Earlier, Akshay shared a video where he was seen doing 'bhangra' with Mohanlal. Akshay wrote in the caption, "I'll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment."

Another video showing Akshay doing 'kikli' with Prithviraj was doing the rounds earlier. It seems the stars had a super fun time at the wedding and they are still relishing the moments.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj has come on board with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for the action-entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He took to social media to express his happiness at joining the cast. He expressed that he was thrilled to be part of the amazing squad. The film, it is an alleged remake of 1998 film that was directed by David Dhawan. The classic starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead roles. While it was a comedy caper, the Akshay-Tiger starrer is hailed as an action-packed entertainer. Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in as the female lead in the film and has been paired opposite Tiger.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar & Mohanlal take over baraat with bhangra, video leaves fans gushing | WATCH

ALSO READ: Rishab Shetty honoured with most promising actor award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Latest Entertainment News