Rishab Shetty honoured with most promising actor award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Rishab Shetty who bought Kannada cinema on the maps with his blockbuster movie Kantara has now added another feather to his cap. He seems unstoppable as he has been honoured with the prestigious award for the most promising actor at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2023. This actor, who was limited to Karnataka, has now grown to a pan-India level. Abhishek Mishra, who is a member of the Central Censor Board and the CEO of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival announced the news through a letter.

Image Source : DADASAHEB PHAKLE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTLetter from Dadasaheb Phakle International Film Festival

The award ceremony will be held on February 20 in Mumbai. The international award has been announced and actor-director Rishabh Shetty, who is recognized all over the world with the film Kantara, will receive the award at the Taj Land End Hotel. Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival is one of them and many talents are honored with this award every year. In 2019, Yash received the Dada Saheb Phalke South Award for his performance in KGF Chapter 1. After that, in 2020, Kichcha Sudeep received the award in the Most Promising Actor category for his performance in Dabangg 3.

Recently, Rishab was among the esteemed guests who got to share the dinner table with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. Speaking about the interaction, Rishab shared with TOI, "We spoke about what is happening in the Kannada film industry as well as the entertainment industry as a whole. He also took a note about the demands from the industry. We spoke a lot and most importantly, he listened to us. Ofcourse we spoke about Kantara and the impact a rooted story had left on the audience worldwide. He congratulated us for doing a film that represents our culture. He mentioned Kantara several times and it felt surreal".

About Kantara:

The story of Kantara is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.

