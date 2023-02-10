Akshay Kumar & Mohanlal take over baraat with bhangra, video leaves fans gushing | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar & Mohanlal take over baraat with bhangra

Akshay Kumar ensures a dose of entertainment wherever he goes, which is why he is known as the Khiladi of Bollywood. The actor recently, graced the wedding of Gautam Madhavan, son of K Madhavan (President, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India) in Jaipur on Thursday along with other celebrities from the showbiz. At the baraat, the actor let loose his inner punjabi and performed bhangra.

In the star-studded baraat, the actor was joined by none other than Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The actors danced to dhol beats together. They performed some bhangra while entangling their feet. They exchanged hugs after spinning around completely. It was undoubtedly an iconic moment. Mohanlal looked dapper in a blush blue sherwani, white pants, and a cream pagdi, while Akshay looked dashing in a cream kurta and white pyjamas.

On Friday, Akshay took to his official Instagram handle and dropped the iconic video, which shows him performing bhangra with Mohan Lal. He captioned it, "I'll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment."

Fans of Akshay and Mohanlal were overjoyed with their bhangra, and they flooded the comment section, pouring in love. One user commented, "Two Legends In One Frame." Another user commented, "The best video on the internet today," A third user commented, "Akshay Paaji is so energetic that everyone start to dance with him."

Celebrities including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kamal Haasan, Aamir Khan, and Karan Johar joined the grand wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Selfiee' with Emraan Hashmi, which is slated to release on February 24. On the other hand, megastar Mohanlal is now working on 'Jailer,' which stars Rajinikanth in the lead role.

Also read: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra seal the deal with a kiss after Jaimala, See their romantic wedding video

Also read: Farzi Twitter Review: Shahid Kapoor's digital debut leaves fans impressed; Vijay Sethupathi wins hearts

Latest Entertainment News