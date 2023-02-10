Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra seal the deal with a kiss after Jaimala, See their romantic wedding video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA ADVANI Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra gave us a real-life fairytale! Bollywood's cutest couple fell in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah. On February 7, Sidharth and Kiara sealed the deal at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Now, the couple on Friday, surprised fans when they dropped their wedding video online, which is nothing less than a dream. The couple looks all things beautiful. The clip features the blushing bride walking toward her groom.

The video begins with Kiara's brothers walking her down the aisle under the 'phoolon ki chaadar'. Kiara looked perfectly filmy bride as she danced and swung an invisible lasso around her hubby-to-be and pulled herself closer to him. Sidharth, who was waiting for her bride patiently, blushes after he sees her. During Jaimala, Sid first tries to play hard, then he bows down to allow Kiara to put her garland around his neck. After they exchange the Jaimala, Sidharth and Kiara seal the deal with an adorable kiss. As the couple smooched, they were showered with flowers and loud cheers from the families.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked like an absolute dream at their wedding. Both donned outfits designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra and left everyone awestruck. Both chose a subtle yet elegant look. Sidharth wore a beige-colored sherwani and Kiara opted for a baby-pink floral lehenga.

Kiara and Sidharth hosted a wedding reception for their family and friends in Delhi on Thursday at The Leela Palace in the capital. The duo arrived at the venue a while ago amidst tight security. While Sidharth and Kiara didn't stop for the paparazzi upon reaching the venue, a glimpse of them was captured while they were on their way. In the viral pictures, the duo is seen sitting in a car. It seems like the two kept it casual for the after-wedding party as Sidharth was seen wearing a basic T-shirt.

More details regarding their reception are awaited. The couple is also expected to host another reception in Mumbai for the film industry members.

