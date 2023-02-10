Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle marries Arjun Bhalla at Rajasthan's Khimsar Fort | Inside Photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani marries Arjun Bhalla

Union minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle tied the knot with her Canada-based fiancé Arjun Bhalla on February 9. The wedding took place in the magnificent Khimsar Fort of Rajasthan with only family members and close friends in attendance. The groom, who arrived on a white mare, was welcomed by Irani, her husband Zubin Irani, former Rajasthan minister Gajendra Singh and other members of the bride's family.

The wedding festivities began on February 7 with haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies spread over three days. Shanelle's father Zubin Irani and the groom reached the wedding venue on Tuesday while Smrti came after attending the session in Parliament.

Here, take a look at Shanelle Irani and Arjun Bhalla's first pics as husband and wife.

According to PTI, only 50 guests have been invited to the wedding ceremonies. Khimsar Fort, the 16th-century property owned by the former state minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar and nestled in the golden sand dunes was decked up for the events starting from Wednesday. The politician took care of all the wedding arrangements. Strict security arrangements were put in place in and around the fort to keep an eye on unwarranted elements and ensure privacy to the guests.

Meanwhile, Shanelle and Arjun got engaged at the fort itself in 2021, glimpses of which were shared by Smriti Irani on Instagram.

