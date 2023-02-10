Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani host a wedding reception in Delhi | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH MALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who recently tied the knot in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace, hosted a wedding reception for their family and friends in Delhi on Thursday. They hosted the post-wedding function at The Leela Palace in the capital. The duo arrived at the venue a while ago amidst tight security. While Sidharth and Kiara didn't stop for the paparazzi upon reaching the venue, a glimpse of them was captured while they were on their way. In the viral pictures, the duo is seen sitting in a car. It seems like the two kept it casual for the after-wedding party as Sidharth was seen wearing a basic T-shirt.

More details regarding their reception are awaited. The couple is also expected to host another reception in Mumbai for the film industry members.

Sidharth and Kiara came to Delhi on Wednesday. The couple, who tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members on February 7, was welcomed with dhol beats as they stood outside his home decorated with lights. In one of the viral clips, the two were even seen dancing to the dhol beats before entering the house. A fan also spotted Kiara's brother Mishal Advani with them.

Earlier, Sid and Kiara greeted the media and were seen distributing boxes of sweets to them at the airport. If reports are to be believed, the couple is hosting two receptions for their family and friends. "They’ll then travel to Mumbai on the 10th for yet another reception for their friends in the film industry. This reception will be held on February 12," reports stated.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked like an absolute dream at their wedding. Both donned outfits designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra and left everyone awestruck. Both chose a subtle yet elegant look. Sidharth wore a beige-colored sherwani and Kiara opted for a baby-pink floral lehenga. As soon as their wedding news dropped online, Wikipedia in no time changed the marital status of the couple. The Wikipedia pages of Sidharth and Kiara have been edited to mention both of them as each other's spouses.

The couple took to their Instagram accounts and shared the pictures. They captioned it, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai”.We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead".

