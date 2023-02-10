Deepika Padukone teaches skincare routine to Shah Rukh Khan in a cute 'Freshy Freshy' video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan co-actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone recently got together for a skincare routine before stepping out for the film’s first-ever press meet. Taking to her Instagram, Deepika dropped a super cool and cute candid video with SRK. The actors applied a few products ranging from cleanser to moisturiser and sunscreen from Deepika Padukone's skincare brand 82E and even reviewed them. "Today you are getting ready with me,” says Deepika in the video and soon she is joined by SRK, who says, “I also want to get ready with you.” The video has the two stars using various products from Deepika’s skincare brand 82°E.

The two first cleanse their face with a cleanser and then Deepika suggests to Shah Rukh to “hydrate hydrate”.

As Deepika tells SRK to drink a lot of water, the superstar brings his amazing sense of humour and quips, "You can mix whatever you like to in the water as long as there is a lot of water." In the video, Shah Rukh also tells Deepika he feels 'freshy freshy' after the cleanser. Deepika then tells him that his daughter Suhana Khan will be happy that he is finally following a skincare routine.

After doing the entire process, Deepika tells King Khan that she hopes his wife Gauri Khan and his children watch this video. He says, “I hope when I go home, they recognise me.”

Deepika shared the video with the caption, “It is no secret that I started my career with this handsome man [read @iamsrk] and that we have now done four movies together! But getting ready and going through our skincare routine together was a whole other level of fun!” Deepika and SRK's video on skincare left fans in awe. "How cute," a social media user commented. "Only deepika can make srk do skin care on camera," another one wrote.

Deepika made her Bollywood debut opposite SRK in Om Shanti Om, which was released 15 years ago. After 'Om Shanti Om', SRK and Deepika reunited in films like ' Chennai Express' (2013) and 'Happy New Year' (2014) and the latest 'Pathaan', which has created history at the box office. It is on its way to entering the Rs 900 crore club worldwide.

